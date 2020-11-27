Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Prudential Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

PBIP opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

