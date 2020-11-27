Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.70.

PRU opened at $78.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

