Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $1,387,722.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00.

PSTG opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after purchasing an additional 383,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

