QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £21,700 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

