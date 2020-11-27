Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBT opened at $6.94 on Monday. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.