Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS QUBT opened at $6.94 on Monday. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.73.
