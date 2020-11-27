Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.