Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $12,918.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

