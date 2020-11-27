(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) Head to Head Comparison

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

This table compares (RDS.A) and Index Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (RDS.A) $352.11 billion 0.40 $15.84 billion $4.04 9.00 Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(RDS.A) has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares (RDS.A) and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (RDS.A) -4.22% 6.16% 2.85% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of (RDS.A) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of (RDS.A) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

(RDS.A) has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for (RDS.A) and Index Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (RDS.A) 2 5 11 0 2.50 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

(RDS.A) currently has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Given (RDS.A)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe (RDS.A) is more favorable than Index Oil and Gas.

Summary

(RDS.A) beats Index Oil and Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. As of March 31, 2009, the company's estimated total proved oil and gas reserves were approximately 87.703 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent, including 20.967 thousand barrels of oil and 400.414 million cubic feet of natural gas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.