Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 125.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 473.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

