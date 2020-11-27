Reviewing Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and EnLink Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.27 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.85 EnLink Midstream $6.05 billion 0.32 -$1.12 billion $0.14 27.93

Equitrans Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EnLink Midstream pays out 271.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equitrans Midstream and EnLink Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33 EnLink Midstream 4 4 1 0 1.67

Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43% EnLink Midstream -30.33% 3.15% 1.24%

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats EnLink Midstream on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 12,000 miles of pipelines; 21 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

