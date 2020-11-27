Reviewing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and GulfSlope Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 8 1 3.00 GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and GulfSlope Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 4.37 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.35 GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

GulfSlope Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -143.18% 5.03% 3.79% GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats GulfSlope Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.