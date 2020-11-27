Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.82 ($112.73).

ETR:RHM opened at €76.42 ($89.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.81. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

