Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,230 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,849.23 ($63.36).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,901.50 ($64.04) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,645.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,610.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

