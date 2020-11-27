Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $64.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.52.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

