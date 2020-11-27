Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

