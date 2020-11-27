Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Root’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

