Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

