Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

