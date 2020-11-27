Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

LON:UU opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.16. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.64%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

