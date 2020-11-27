Royal Bank of Canada Raises HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe plc (HSV.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

HSV opened at GBX 1,057 ($13.81) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other HomeServe plc (HSV.L) news, insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 2,000 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,035.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,532 shares of company stock worth $5,145,442.

About HomeServe plc (HSV.L)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

