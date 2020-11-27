Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 402 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RMG. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.83 ($2.65).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock opened at GBX 306.30 ($4.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 139.23. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.32.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

