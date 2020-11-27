RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWEOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

