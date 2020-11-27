Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

