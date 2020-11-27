salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $245.05 and last traded at $246.82. Approximately 26,253,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 6,987,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.84.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.