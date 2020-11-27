Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.22 ($16.73).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €17.31 ($20.36) on Monday. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $935.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit