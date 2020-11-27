Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.22 ($16.73).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €17.31 ($20.36) on Monday. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $935.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

