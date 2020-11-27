Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Sampo Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.