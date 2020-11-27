Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.26 and its 200 day moving average is €57.60. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

