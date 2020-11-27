Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.26 and its 200 day moving average is €57.60. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

