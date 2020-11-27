Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SANM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after buying an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 80.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 253.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.