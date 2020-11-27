Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SANM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after buying an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 80.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 253.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

