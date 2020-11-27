Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €4.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.77 ($7.97).

FRA SHA opened at €6.58 ($7.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

