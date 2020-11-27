Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

