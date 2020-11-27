Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $122.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

