Scotiabank Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $83.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

