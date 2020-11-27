Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seagen by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagen by 185.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $165.45 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $2,234,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,888 shares of company stock worth $24,257,774. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

