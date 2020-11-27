Seeyond Acquires 324 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Hershey by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock opened at $148.15 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

