Seeyond Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.