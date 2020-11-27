Seeyond Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,680 shares of company stock worth $347,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

