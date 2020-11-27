Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

