Seeyond Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Seeyond lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 430.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $164.96 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

