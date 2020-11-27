Seeyond Has $1.91 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Seeyond raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $282.61 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

