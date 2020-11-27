Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $248.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average of $215.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.