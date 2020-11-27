Seeyond Sells 10,179 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Seeyond cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 118.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 195,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.