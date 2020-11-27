Seeyond Sells 292 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $508.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $567.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

