Seeyond Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Shares of BIIB opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.65. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

