Seeyond Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

