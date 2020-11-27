ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $620.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.56.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $519.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.