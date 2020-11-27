Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $7.04 Average PT from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

SVRGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

