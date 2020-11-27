Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $7.04 Average PT from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

SVRGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

