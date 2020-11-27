SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFBK) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFBK) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SFB Bancorp stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. SFB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

SFB Bancorp Company Profile

SFB Bancorp, Inc, through with its subsidiary, Security Federal Bank, provides various financial products and services in Tennessee. The company offers no interest, budget, and NOW-interest bearing checking accounts; super NOW accounts; money market deposit accounts; statement savings accounts; Christmas Club accounts; certificate of deposits; and individual retirement accounts, as well as business checking accounts.

