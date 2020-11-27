Shane Mccarthy Sells 1,852 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68.

Lawson Products stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lawson Products from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.