Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.59) on Friday. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $52.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.09.

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit