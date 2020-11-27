Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.59) on Friday. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $52.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.09.

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

