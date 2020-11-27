Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

SLGN opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Silgan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 394,648 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

